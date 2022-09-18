Davenport fire crews battled blazes in two houses within three hours Saturday.

First incident

About 11:30 a.m., Davenport Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Gaines Street with five fire apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel, a news release says.

Fire crews found smoke showing from the exterior, and advanced a hose line to the rear of the house to extinguish the fire.

The blaze had spread into the walls and siding. Both were removed so crews could extinguish the hidden fire, which was out in 20 minutes.

Second incident

About 2:10 p.m., Davenport crews responded to a structure fire in the 2600 block of Ripley Street with five fire apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel.

Firefighters saw a kitchen fire they extinguished within 10 minutes. The house sustained extensive smoke damage throughout, the release says. A cat was rescued from the home.

No one was injured at either fire. Both fires remain under investigation.