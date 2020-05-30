Crews battled apartment building fire in Monmouth

The Monmouth Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex at 323 East 4th Avenue on Friday at 3:22pm.

When crews arrived, they noticed large volumes of smoke coming from the building. They started a search for occupants and identified the affected areas.

Additional local departments were called in to help fight the fire which took approximately three hours to contain. The fire did not affect any of the surrounding structures.

They were no injuries due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall.

Crews that responded to help were the Cameron and Kirkwood Fire Departments, Roseville Fire, Alexis Fire, Little York Fire, the Monmouth Police Department, and Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service.