Crews battled early morning fire at biodiesel facility

The Clinton Fire Department battled a fire at a biodiesel facility in the early morning on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a reported explosion with flames showing at Hero Biodiesel located at 5640 44th Avenue S just after 4 a.m.

When crews arrived they saw flames reaching approximately 60 feet in the air coming from the southwest corner of the facility and occupants of the business were gathered safely from the structure.

The manager of the business said that all employees were accounted for and there were no injuries, but was concerned about fire affecting the methanol tanks.

Additional tankers were called in from Low Moor and Fulton to help the fight the fire and cool the two tanks. Once crews were able to the eliminate the threat of flames and cooled down the tanks, they joined other firefighters in extinguishing the main fire.

Units remained at the scene until 8:45 a.m. to perform overhaul, investigation, and information gathering.

The Clinton Fire Department was assisted by the Camanche Fire Department, Low Moor Fire Department, Fulton Fire Department, Clinton Police Department, Camanche Police Department, Clinton Street Department and Clinton County Emergency Management.