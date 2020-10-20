Crews battled two early morning fires in Galesburg

The Galesburg Fire Department battled two early morning structure fires on Tuesday.

The first call came in around 2:30 a.m. for a fire at a duplex at 839 Mulberry Street. All three Galeburg fire stations responded to the emergency.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming out of a front bedroom window. They were also told all the occupants were out of the home. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. A dog was rescued from the home after a search by the Fremont Street Station crew.

Fire damage was contained to the bedroom but there was smoke damage throughout the structure.

A second fire call came in just after 3:30 a.m. at 830 Liberty Street as the Central Station fire crew was returning to the station after the earlier fire.

When they arrived at the scene, flames were seen coming from the roof in the rear of the home. Two lines were used to fight the fire; one to extinguish the fire and the other to protect the surrounding homes. Crews were able to control and extinguish the fire.

Both fires are under investigation.