Burlington firefighters fought five blazes – including one that resulted in the deaths of two dogs and two ducklings – on Friday and Saturday, according to a news release.

10:23 a.m. Saturday

At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington crews were called to a house fire on the 2200 block of Melvin Avenue in Burlington. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived at 10:26 a.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 11:06 a.m., a news release says.

No one was at home at the time of the fire. The single-family house, which is insured, sustained extensive damage. Estimates still were being assessed.

There were no working smoke detectors, the release says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious. Firefighters were assisted by Burlington Police, Burlington Waterworks and Alliant Energy. Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:57 a.m.

There were no injuries.

7 a.m. Saturday

At 7 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of South 9th Street for a Burlington house fire. Danville and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to the scene to assist.

Firefighters arrived at 7:06 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from a second-floor window of a single-family home. Firefighters brought the fire under control at 7:40 a.m. and were able to contain the damage to a bedroom on the second floor.

Damage estimates were being assessed. There were no working smoke detectors, the release says.

The fire is considered accidental and was the result of improperly discarded smoking material.

Burlington Police and Alliant Energy assisted at the scene. Firefighters cleared the scene at 9:25 a.m. There were no injuries.

At 6:37 a.m. Saturday

At 6:37 a.m. Saturday, Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Sunnyside Avenue in Burlington for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arrived at 6:41 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames showing from windows in the rear of the house. A box alarm was struck, calling in off-duty Burlington firefighters, as well as having Danville and Mediapolis Firefighters move closer to Burlington, the release says

Firefighters found the sole occupant of the house outside and moved that person into an ambulance. Firefighters treated the occupant for minor injuries at the scene and later transported that person by Superior Ambulance to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington. Firefighters had the fire under control by 7:40 a.m. Two dogs and two ducklings died in the fire.

The family house sustained extensive damage and estimates were being assessed. The house is insured. There were no working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department, and is not considered suspicious. Assisting were Burlington Police, Superior Ambulance, Burlington Waterworks, and Alliant Energy. One Burlington firefighter was injured and was treated and released at the hospital. Firefighters cleared the scene at 10:25 a.m.

1:16 p.m. Friday

At 1:16 p.m. Friday, Burlington and West Burlington Firefighters were called to Flint Cliff’s Manufacturing, at 1600 Bluff Road in Burlington for a report of a fire in a paint booth. Crews arrived at 1:22 p.m. and found a small fire in the insulation on the the top side of the paint booth. The fire was extinguished a short time later. Damages were limited and confined to the insulation.

The cause of the fire is considered accidental. Firefighters cleared the scene at 2:19 p.m. There were no injuries.

4:36 a.m. Friday

At 4:36 a.m. Friday, Burlington and West Burlington firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on the 500 block of Summer Street in Burlington. Upon arrival at 4:41 a.m., crews found significant amounts of smoke coming from the chimney.The occupant had an active fire in the fireplace, and embers from that fire dropped below into a full catch basin. A fire then spread to the basement area below the fireplace. Firefighters extinguished the fire and contained the damages to this area.

Damage estimates still were being assessed. The cause of the fire is considered accidental. There were no working smoke detectors.

Burlington Police and Alliant Energy assisted firefighters, who cleared the scene at 6:17 a.m. There were no injuries.