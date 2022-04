Crews from surrounding departments are on the scene battling a housefire just outside of Orion at Debaillie Road and North 1500th Avenue.

Fire crews on scene of a housefire just outside of Orion, IL (photo: Mike Colón)

(Google Maps)

Fire crews are bringing water in tanker trucks, and severe damage has been done to the home.

Local 4 News will update this story as more information comes in to the newsroom.