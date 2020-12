Firefighters braved brutal cold Thursday to knock down a barn blaze in rural Muscatine County.

The fire started about 3:30 p.m. at a farm on Verde Avenue south of Stockton. Local 4 News, the first station at the scene, learned an area of concern was a large LP tank just outside the barn.

No one was injured and the first was out in less than 45 minutes. The National Weather Service told Local 4 News it was about 12 degrees above zero while crews were on the scene.