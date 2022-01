Subzero temperatures this week aren’t stopping the new Amazon fulfillment center from taking shape in north Davenport.

Local 4 News saw construction crews hard at work on the building site Friday, just north of Interstate 80.

Amazon plans to hire 1,000 people to work there, with a lot of those jobs being robotic operators.

The building plans to be operational in spring 2022.

Learn more about the project and its impact on the local economy here.