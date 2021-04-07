Crews continue water-main flushing in Clinton

Iowa American Water will continue water-main flushing in Clinton now through Friday, April 23.

The routine work is an essential part of its system-maintenance program, and is unrelated to the current COVID-19 health emergency, a news release says. Iowa American Water’s drinking water treatment barriers provide protection that includes filtration and disinfection of our water supplies.

The treatments are effective in removing and/or inactivating viruses.

Iowa American’s water meets all current federal and state drinking water requirements, the release says.



Much of the flushing will occur before normal business hours Monday-Friday from 4 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. During the flushing, it may be necessary for water company crews to temporarily close streets they are working on for brief periods for the safety of workers and drivers.

Iowa American Water maintains and inspects more than 1,200 fire hydrants annually in Clinton.

No interruptions in water service will occur because of the work. Iowa American Water advises that when crews are flushing nearby, customers may experience a drop in water pressure or some discoloration of their water.

Iowa American Water recommends that customers experiencing discolored water let their cold water run to clear before using it again and refrain from doing laundry during that time.

Any water discoloration or low-pressure problems should last only a short time. If problems persist, notify Iowa American Water’s customer service line at 1-866-641-2108.

Flushing will be performed by Iowa American Water crews. They will be working out of trucks identified with the company logo and will have photo ID badges. For the safety of our employees and our customers, Iowa American Water asks that customers follow social-distancing recommendations

issued by the Centers for Disease Control when crews do work in their neighborhoods.