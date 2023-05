Davenport Fire crews responded to a smoky fire about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Valley Drive, Davenport.

At 7 p.m., firefighters sifted through a charred part of the back of the home. Earlier, a plume of smoke could be seen for some distance.

We do not know what caused the fire or whether there were injuries. We will stay in touch with firefighters to provide more details when they become available.