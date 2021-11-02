Crews extricate driver from vehicle after Tuesday-afternoon crash

A driver was transported from the scene Tuesday afternoon after a crash shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Interstate 74 just south of the Spruce Hills Drive interchange.

A utility trailer was being pulled by a 2005 Nissan pickup truck headed north on I-74, says a news release from the City of Bettendorf. The trailer became detached from the truck, crossed the median and struck the front of a 2019 GMC Sierra headed south on I-74.

A 50-year-old Moline man was driving the truck/trailer, the release says.

A 30-year-old Moline woman was driving the GMC Sierra. Emergency crews extricated her from vehicle. She was transported by Medic Ambulance to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, with unspecified injuries.

Traffic remained restricted on I-74 until about 6 p.m. while crews cleared the scene.

The Davenport Fire Department and IDOT Highway Helper assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by Bettendorf Police. No criminal charges had been filed as of Tuesday night.