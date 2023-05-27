Firefighters were at the scene of a structure fire in Davenport on Friday night, according to a witness who spoke with Local 4 News early Saturday.

Stephen Moritz, of Davenport, saw multiple fire engines on the 2300 block of West 2nd Street. At 8:30 p.m., crews remained at the scene but no fire was visible at that time, he said.

(photo by Stephen Moritz)

MidAmerican Energy crews arrived to disconnect power to the house, Moritz said.

