Firefighters were at the scene of a structure fire in Davenport on Friday night, according to a witness who spoke with Local 4 News early Saturday.
Stephen Moritz, of Davenport, saw multiple fire engines on the 2300 block of West 2nd Street. At 8:30 p.m., crews remained at the scene but no fire was visible at that time, he said.
MidAmerican Energy crews arrived to disconnect power to the house, Moritz said.
Local 4 News will stay in contact with firefighters to provide updates when they become available.
