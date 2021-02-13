Crews fight dangerous cold, rescue two cats during house fire Saturday

Firefighters braved the bitter cold Saturday in an effort to save a home and two pets in Colona.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., firefighters arrived at 615 2nd St., where smoke billowed from the roof of a one-story house. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw crews from at least four different fire departments – including Colona, Carbon Cliff, Coal Valley and Silvis – making their way into the house.

“The house was filling full of smoke inside,” said Colona Fire Chief John Swan. The blaze, he said, started int eh area of a wood-burning stove, although he needs to do some more investigation.

No one was hurt, he said. Firefighters rescued two cats, one of which was being treated by a veterinarian later Sunday.

“The biggest thing for us is the cold weather,” he said. A Metro Link bus was called to the scene so, while crews rotated firefighters, they had a place to keep warm.

The home’s residents are staying in a nearby hotel, Swan said.

Crews worked dangerous cold. Moline measured 2 above zero at 5 p.m., with northwest winds at 15 mph creating a wind chill of -17, the National Weather Service said.