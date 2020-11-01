Crews fight fire at construction company late Saturday

Crews were on the scene at 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a fire in what appeared to be a construction trailer.

Smoke still was coming from the site at Brandt Construction, 700 4th St. W., Milan, where the fire began shortly after 8:30 p.m.

We do not know how much damage resulted or what caused the fire.

