Crews fight fire at construction company late Saturday

Crews were on the scene at 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a fire in what appeared to be a construction trailer.

Smoke still was coming from the site at Brandt Construction, 700 4th St. W., Milan, where the fire began shortly after 8:30 p.m.

We do not know how much damage resulted or what caused the fire.

