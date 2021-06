Firefighters were at the scene of a blaze at a home on the 100 block of Henry Drive in Orion, Ill., shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Flames were showing when Orion Firefighters arrived. Crews used one hose from a ladder truck to quickly extinguish the fire, which severely charred the front of the house.

Crews later used a fan to ventilate the structure.

There were no apparent injuries. Coal Valley Ambulance also was at the scene.

We do not know what caused the fire or how much damage there was.