A Davenport home was so severely damaged by fire Saturday that it may be a total loss.

The fire started about noon Saturday in a house on the 1600 block of West 4th Street. The blaze, firefighters said, started in an unattached structure, then spread to the house.

Six fire companies, air support and two command vehicles were at the scene, firefighters said.

All occupants made it out safely. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. We will stay in contact with firefighters to provide details when they become available.