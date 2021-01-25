Snowstorm challenges responders after report of apartment fire Monday night

Emergency responders struggled through a snowstorm after a report of a fire shortly after 7 p.m. Monday in an apartment on the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive, Bettendorf.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw emergency responders from Bettendorf fire and police departments, as well as Davenport Fire Department, investigating the area.

