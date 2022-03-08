Crews in Moline investigated a car found engulfed in flames Tuesday night in a remote area near the Rock River.

The emergency call came in about 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of 53rd Street and 52nd Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found a small sedan on fire.

The car was destroyed, firefighters said. Investigators worked late Tuesday to determine how the car ended up in the area and what happened to any occupants.

Local 4 News and ourquadcities.com will stay in touch with emergency responders to provide details when they become available.