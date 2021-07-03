Crews on scene for mobile-home fire Saturday afternoon

Firefighters were on the scene of a mobile-home fire Saturday afternoon in the area of the 100 block of West 11th Street, Coal Valley.

Coal Valley crews, assisted by Colona and Orion firefighters, arrived shortly after noon to see flames coming from the residence.

A fire chief at the site told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, he is proud of his crew for extinguishing the blaze so quickly because mobile homes can burn so fast.

Crews used a fan to ventilate the structure.

We do not know what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured. We will provide updates when they are available on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com