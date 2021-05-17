4 people, 3 dogs escape safely from Monday night house fire

UPDATE: No one was injured in a Monday night house fire where the Red Cross arrived to assist residents and pets.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m., the Moline Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 1400 block of 11th Street A, a news release says.

The Moline Police Department was first to arrive, and reported smoke and fire showing from a first-floor room. The first fire company arrived about four minutes after the initial dispatch and saw heavy smoke coming from the two-story residence.

Firefighters began an offensive, interior attack and other crews performed a primary search of

the residence. The main body of fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes.

Four occupants, along with three dogs, escaped safely after they were alerted by smoke detectors.

Fire crews remained on the scene for about two hours searching for fire extension, extinguishing

hidden pockets of fire, and performing salvage and overhaul. The loss is estimated at about $30,000 and the structure is considered uninhabitable.

The Red Cross helped the residents relocate.

Assisting agencies included the Moline Police Department; Rock Island, Rock Island Arsenal and East Moline fire departments; Moline Second Alarmers; and Mid-American Energy.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Moline Fire Department will continue an investigation.

