At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rock Island Firefighters were cleaning up the scene of a structure fire on the 700 block of 12th Street, Rock Island.

(photo by Eric Olsen)

Our Quad Cities News saw significant damage on the first floor of the wood A-frame house. Streets in the area were blocked.

We do not know what caused the fire. We will remain contact with firefighters to provide details when they become available.