Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that started shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in a house at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport.

A haze of smoke still hung in the air as crews used fans to remove smoke from the home on the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard.

Firefighters used fans to remove smoke from a house after an early-Sunday fire in Davenport. (photo by Linda Cook.)

As of Sunday morning, we do not know whether there were injuries, or what caused the fire. We will stay in contact with firefighters to provide details as soon as they become available.

Firefighters use fans to remove smoke from a house in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Blvd., Davenport. pic.twitter.com/4O3hSx5nRd — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) October 30, 2022