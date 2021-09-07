Crews remove person from early-morning house fire Tuesday

Crews removed a person from a house fire shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of 11th Avenue, Rock Island.

Emergency responders carried the person out of the house, placed the person on a stretcher and then in an ambulance.

Smoke billowed from the A-frame-style home and filled the air in the neighborhood. Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, watched crews quickly attach supply lines to hydrants.

Firefighters were on the roof looking in windows.

Rock Island Arsenal crews were called to assist and Rock Island Police also were at the scene.

We do not know the status of the person who was removed from the home. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will update with details when they become available.