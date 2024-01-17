Crews battled an afternoon fire in Rock Falls.

At approximately 3:59 p.m. January 16, the Rock Falls Police Department responded to a report of a possible fire at a home in the 600 block of 15th Ave. When the officers arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the residence. Firefighters from the Rock Falls and Sterling Fire

Departments responded and rescued an occupant inside the house. The occupant was removed and transported to CGH Medical Center in Sterling for treatment.

The name and condition of the occupant is currently being withheld. The cause of the fire is under investigation.