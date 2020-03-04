Crews respond to a fire call in downtown Moline

UPDATE: Crews responded to the 1800 block of River Drive in Moline at approximately 11:50 a.m. Wednesday morning for a report of a structure fire at a vacant building.

According to Deputy Chief Steve Regenwether, no one was in the building at the time.

When they arrived on the scene, first responders found black smoke coming from the lowest roof of the building. Upon further investigation, crews found more smoke seeping out of the upper roof of the building.

Rock Island Fire Department and Rock Island Arsenal Fire assisted with extinguishing the fire.

MidAmerican Energy arrived on the scene to shut off utilities.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, and the incident is still under investigation.

EARLIER UPDATE: Fire Departments from both Moline and Rock Island are responding to an alarm in an old office building in downtown Moline.

#BREAKING: Rock Island and Moline Fire Departments are currently responding to a call at an old office building on the corner of 18th Street and River Drive in #Moline, #Illinois. The fire alarm was previously going off. pic.twitter.com/be7tKytyAW — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) March 4, 2020

#BREAKING: Crews working on the roof of the building in downtown #Moline, #Illinois. We’re currently working to get more information. pic.twitter.com/3Jw8fvmBVt — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) March 4, 2020

#UPDATE: Crews continue to extinguish a fire that appears to be on the upper level of an old office building. We previously saw black smoke coming from the rooftop. #Moline #Illinois #QuadCities pic.twitter.com/LSTZ2UCb6f — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) March 4, 2020

#UPDATE: Police have traffic blocked off from 17th to 19th Streets in downtown #Moline, #Illinois. pic.twitter.com/MEiryKYyCH — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) March 4, 2020