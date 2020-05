Crews respond to a fire at 1230 37th Street in Rock Island on May 15, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Emergency crews responded to a house fire at 1230 37th Street in Rock Island on Friday afternoon.

Smoke was seen coming from the upper windows when the Local 4 News crew arrived.

There is no information at this time if anyone was in the home or if there were any injuries.

