Scott County Attorney Michael J. Walton announced Friday that he concluded the use of deadly force was justified in the September 3 shooting death of Timothy Clevenger by Bettendorf police officer Patrick Mesick.

Clevenger, 53, of Silvis, was killed after officers responded to a Bettendorf home at 1111 16 1/2 Street, where a daycare operated. Clevenger held a sharp-edged weapon to the throat of a 4-year-old, police said, and was “an immediate danger to those around him.”