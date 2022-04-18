Fire and ambulance crews responded Monday morning to a house fire at 9:30 a.m. at 40th Avenue and 7th Street, East Moline. Residents of the house were able to escape safely.

(Google Maps)

Local 4 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

  • East Moline firefighters at the scene of a house fire at 40th Avenue and 7th Street, Monday, April 18, 2022 (photo by Karla Sosa).
