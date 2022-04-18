by: Jonathan Turner Posted: Apr 18, 2022 / 09:50 AM CDT Updated: Apr 18, 2022 / 10:00 AM CDT SHARE Fire and ambulance crews responded Monday morning to a house fire at 9:30 a.m. at 40th Avenue and 7th Street, East Moline. Residents of the house were able to escape safely. (Google Maps) Local 4 News will provide more information as it becomes available. East Moline firefighters at the scene of a house fire at 40th Avenue and 7th Street, Monday, April 18, 2022 (photo by Karla Sosa).East Moline firefighters at the scene of a house fire at 40th Avenue and 7th Street, Monday, April 18, 2022 (photo by Karla Sosa). East Moline firefighters at the scene of a house fire at 40th Avenue and 7th Street, Monday, April 18, 2022 (photo by Karla Sosa).