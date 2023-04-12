Neighbors told our Local 4 News crew no one was living in a home in the 900 block of 23rd Avenue, East Moline, where a fire broke out Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to a fire at what neighbors said is an unoccupied house in East Moline on Wednesday evening. (photo by Bryan Bobb)

Smoke was coming from the house when our Local 4 News crew arrived. Firefighters remained at the scene for some time for investigation and overhaul.

No other structures were close enough to be threatened by the fire at the house, which is down the hill from the rest of the homes in the area.

We will stay in contact with firefighters to provide details when they become available.