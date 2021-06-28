Crews respond to fire call in Davenport

Crews responded to a house fire in the 2700 block of West 49th Street in Davenport around 10:30 a.m. on June 28, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 2700 block of West 49th Street in Davenport around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

The fire seemed to be minor as Local 4 News, the first and only station at the scene, saw fire fighters only run one hose from the truck to the rear of the home.

It appears no one was home at the time of the fire.

A neighbor told Local 4 that this is the third time over the last year that crews had to respond to that address for a fire.

Davenport Police were also on the scene to assist the fire department.