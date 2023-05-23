Emergency crews responded to fire in Rock Island on Tuesday.

It happened around 10:43 a.m. in the 900 block of 44th Street.

Smoke should be seen coming from the house and multiple fire trucks were out front as 44th Street was temporarily closed at 14th Avenue and 8th Avenue.

In addition to the Rock Island Fire Department, the Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Moline 2nd Alarmers and MidAmerican Energy were on the scene.