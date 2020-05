A fire broke out Tuesday night on the corner of 24th Street and 4th Avenue at the old Quad City Liquor building. Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.

That building is now abandoned. Rock Island and Arsenal Fire Departments responded to the scene shortly after 9:30 PM.

Neighbors tell Local 4 News they spotted smoke but never saw flames. There was no one in the building when first responders arrived, so they are unsure of any injuries at this time.