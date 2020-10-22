Crews respond to house fire

Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Sunny Hill Estates between Coal Valley and Orion on October 22, 2020. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Sunny Hill Estates between Coal Valley and Orion.

Local 4 News is at the scene.

Officials say the fire on Western Oaks Drive started in the basement.

The Orion and Coal Valley fire departments responded to the fire and are still checking for hotspots.

No one was home and a cause is not known at this time.

