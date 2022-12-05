UPDATE: Dec. 5, 2022, 3 p.m. — Two people and and two pets were at home at the time of the fire, and everyone was safely evacuated.

The fire was on the outside of the attached garage and was quickly extinguished.

EARLIER: Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Davenport on Monday.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Winding Hills Road. There is no report of injuries or estimate of damage at this time.

The Bettendorf Fire Department assisted Davenport Fire, and MidAmerican Energy was on the scene as well.

