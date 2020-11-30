Family, pets safe after house fire Sunday night

A family and their pets safely escaped a Davenport house fire about 7:45 p.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of Ridgeview Drive.
The fire, which began in the kitchen, was under control a short time later when Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, arrived to see firefighters beginning cleanup and directing emergency vehicles in the area.
Firefighters said the fire, still under investigation, started when several people were at home.
No cause or damage estimate was available late Sunday.
