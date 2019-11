Fire and police crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire on West Locust Street in Davenport.

About 20 firefighters responded to the scene.

Two people lived in the home, which is considered a total loss.

A dog and a cat did not make it out of the fire.

The Red Cross will help the man and the woman get back on their feet.

Local 4 News anchor Alexandria Ikomoni and reporter Owen Hoke are on the scene.

