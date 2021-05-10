Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident in Rock Island Monday morning

One car hit a pole head-on as part of a three-vehicle accident Monday morning. Emergency personnel responded to the call just before 6 a.m. at 24th Street and 5th Avenue in Rock Island.
Our crews saw a child taken out of one vehicle. They also observed at least two people being taken away in ambulances. The status of those involved is unknown at this time.
