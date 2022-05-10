A house caught fire early this morning in Moline.

This was around 3:00 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Street and Wildwood.

No flames were visible when our crew arrived but there was a strong smell of smoke.

Rock Island and Moline firefighters were on scene – along with an ambulance and a MidAmerican truck.

Multiple ladders were seen going to the second floor of the house.

At this time we do not know if anyone was injured or the extent of any damage.

When we have more information on this incident we will bring it to you on air and online.