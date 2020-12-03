Crews respond to rollover crash in Davenport

A vehicle rolled over around 5 p.m. Wednesday on E. 53rd Street, just east of Tremont Avenue, in Davenport. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Part of a major road was blocked off to traffic early Wednesday evening in Davenport due to a rollover crash.

Crews responded to the area of E. 53rd St., just east of Tremont Avenue, around 5 p.m.

Local 4 News arrived as the first and only station on the scene, where the intersection of E. 53rd St. and Tremont Avenue was closed as crews waited for the vehicle to be towed.

There is no word on injuries at this time.