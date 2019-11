Crews respond to a crash on Scott Park Road on November 8, 2019. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a single vehicle rollover near the 25700 block of Scott Park Road outside of Eldridge.

No word on injuries, but Local 4 News saw two ambulances leaving the scene with lights and sirens.

This is a developing story.