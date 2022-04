Rock Island police responded to a shots fired call early Monday morning.

This was a little after 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of 14th Avenue and 39th Street.

Our crew saw multiple Rock Island police and fire units on scene, including an ambulance.

It is not known at this time if anything or anyone was hit.

However, our crew did see the ambulance leave the scene with its emergency lights on.

This is a developing story. We will bring the latest to you when it becomes available.