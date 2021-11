Fire and police crews responded to a structure fire call late Tuesday night in Moline.

This was shortly before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Velie Dr. and Wilderness Ct.

Our crew did not see flames but did smell smoke.

At least one ambulance was on scene but it is not known if there were any injuries or if anyone was in the structure at the time of the incident.

This is a developing situation. We will provide further details when they become available