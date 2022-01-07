Crews respond to two house fires within 19 minutes

Burlington crews responded to two house fires within 19 minutes Friday morning.

No one was injured in either fire.

According to a news release:

The first fire

At 8 a.m., firefighters went to a report of a fire upstairs in a home of the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue, Burlington. Crews found a smoldering fire in the upstairs of the residence

Occupants had tried to extinguish it using a garden hose, the release says.

The single-family home, owned and occupied by Curtis Heath, sustained an estimated $1,000 in damage to the structure and $500 in damages to its contents.

The fire started in the upstairs of the residence when embers from a coal-burning fireplace ignited nearby objects. Heath was not there when the fire started. Two other occupants of the home were able to escape and have been assisted by The Red Cross.

Twelve Burlington firefighters responded to the initial call. West Burlington firefighters responded on automatic aid but were canceled enroute. Burlington Police assisted at the scene for displaced residents.

The second fire

The second call came in at 8:19 a.m. when crews responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a house on the 1700 block of Olive Street in Burlington. Firefighters, responding from the first fire scene, arrived to find a small fire in the attic of the single-family rental home.

“One female was inside and not aware of the fire until alerted by neighbors,” the release says.

The rental home is owned by Betty Weinreich of Lomax, Ill., and occupied by Dawn Bennick. Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the structure and $1,000 to contents. The house, which is insured, had no working smoke detectors.

The fire was caused by overloaded electrical wiring because of the use of a space heater, and is considered accidental.

Six Burlington firefighters initially responded to the call with West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Additional firefighters responded as they became available.

Burlington Police and Alliant Energy assisted at the scene.