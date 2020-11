UPDATE: There is a second vehicle upside down in the front yard of a home on the west side of Jersey Ridge Road.

One person was cut free from the SUV that is facing south on Jersey Ridge and transported to a local hospital.

UPDATE: There is a second vehicle upside down in the front yard of a home on the west side of Jersey Ridge Road. One person was cut free from the SUV that is facing south on Jersey Ridge and transported to a local hospital. https://t.co/iGCAWOPLsD pic.twitter.com/s7Drv1FU22 — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) November 24, 2020

EARLIER UPDATE: Firefighters are attempting to remove someone trapped after a crash in the 1700 block of Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport.

There’s a large response from police and fire departments.

Avoid the area.