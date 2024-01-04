A Galesburg resident who was cleaning out a relative’s garage on Wednesday found a mortar shell, according to a news release from Galesburg Police.

The resident brought the mortar to the Galesburg Public Safety Building lobby to turn it over to the police for safe disposal. The mortar was removed from the building and placed in the grass on the east side of the public safety building, the release says.

City employees were evacuated from the immediate area. A perimeter was set up and the Peoria Bomb Squad was notified.

The bomb squad arrived and found that there was no explosive material in the device, which was removed from the area by the bomb squad and disposed of properly, according to the release.