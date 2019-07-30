Crews searching Mississippi River by Schwiebert Riverfront Park

UPDATE: A dive team has arrived at Schwiebert Park to search for a child who may have fallen in the Mississippi River.

Rock Island’s assistant fire chief tells Local 4 News that a child was playing near the water and did not reappear.

Officials are not sure if the child is actually in the water.

Schwiebert Park is closed tonight while the search is ongoing.

This comes a year and a week after 2-year-old Hawk Newberry fell into the Mississippi River while playing on the docks.

PREVIOUS UPDATE:

Multiple boats are in the water at Schwiebert Riverfront Park.

Crews were called to the Mississippi River just before 8 p.m. Monday.

Rock Island Fire Department and Davenport Fire Department had their boats taking part.

Emergency officials have not confirmed to Local 4 News the reason for their response.

Local 4 News has a crew on the scene working to gather information.

NOW: Crews search the Mississippi River at Schweibert Park in Rock Island. No confirmation of who or what they are searching for, but Davenport is also on scene. @Local4NewsWHBF was first on scene. Stick with us for updates. pic.twitter.com/WjbqfmrgUB — Tahera Rahman (@TaheraTV) July 30, 2019

This is a developing story.