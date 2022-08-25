The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Lincoln Street on Wednesday shortly before 12:45 p.m., according to a news release.

The response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty, . Upon arrival, fire crews found a detached garage with heavy smoke showing. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command and all three stations put out the fire using hose lines.

Fire crews stopped the fire from spreading to a nearby residence.

There were no injuries reported. Preliminary damage estimates are at $5,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Galesburg Fire Department.