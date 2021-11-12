Crews struggle to put out flames in windy conditions Thursday

Heavy winds made it difficult for firefighters to put out the flames of a structure fire Thursday afternoon in Galesburg.

Crews from all three Galesburg Fire Department stations and 11 personnel on duty responded to the fire around 3:36 p.m. at 24 Chestnut Street.

Upon arrival, flames were showing through the roof of a two-stall, detached garage.

Battalion Chief Derek Perry established command, and it took fire crews 20 minutes to get the blaze under control, a news release says.

A callback for Galesburg Fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the City.

The garage was a total loss, along with two vehicles inside, a golf cart in the driveway and damage that extended to a nearby pool.

Galesburg Fire Investigators determined the fire to be unintentional.

No injuries were reported.

