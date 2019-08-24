Crews tried to fix runoff problems on this Davenport street. Now, neighbors say it’s worse.

A street in Davenport is giving drivers some unexpected problems.

It’s a section of North Fairmount Street between West Lombard Street and West Central Park Avenue.

Davenport Public Works crews tried to fix the storm water runoff in the area several years ago.

They resurfaced Fairmount and the next street over, Gayman Avenue.

Public works officials say because of high traffic and issues with the soil and underground storm system, they have to tear up the street, again.

Neighbors say, everything has gotten worse.

“I’m walking down here and I get splashed by six, seven cars. I don’t like that,” says Ronald Randall, who lives nearby.

He and other neighbors say the permeable pavers installed a few years ago don’t work.

“Last major holiday when we were having all the rain storms and everything, it constantly stayed flooded. Cars had to detour, even a few of them had to get towed from out of there,” says James Smith, who’s lived nearby for five years.

Not only is flooding still a problem, another bump has emerged…Literally.

“People almost get to almost a stop and I don’t know how someone hasn’t gotten rear-ended because then there’s some people that just fly over it like there’s no bump,” says Katie Marchetti, another neighbor.

Smith calls it the “death dip.”

“I’ve seen a lot of cars just tear up the whole front end and just, you go up the hill, you come down and you can just hear them scraping,” he says.

He counts himself as one of the victims.

“When I first started driving it, I didn’t know any better so the front end of my truck just kind of got caught in the dip and it just went down and I heard it and I was like… Okay,” Smith says.

A spokesperson for public works tells us 9,000 cars pass through the section of Fairmount Street every day.

“The plows go by and they take chunks of the block out. So you have chunks, you have grooves, you have just a mess, basically,” says Aaron Hamilton, who’s lived nearby for 13 years.

Public works officials say the traffic, combined with soil issues and an underground storm water detention, have all caused the pavers to sink.

“Honestly I feel like it’s worse than it was before they replaced the pavement, initially,” Hamilton says.

Crews now plan to strip the road, once again.

Neighbors say they don’t mind, as long as this time, it works.

“Fix it right,” says Smith.

“Yeah, fix it right!”says Randall.

Crews plan to put in a better underground storm water storage system and replace the pavers with a concrete road.

That’s a $400,000 project.

It’s expected to start over the next few months.