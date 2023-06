City of Muscatine crews will paint the stripes of the parking areas on 2nd Street in downtown Muscatine from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday (June 18) through Friday (June 23,) a news release says.

Drivers who park overnight in this area are asked to use the odd-even parking plan during the week … parking on the river side Sunday night, town side Monday night, and so on. “Your assistance will allow crews to work quickly and safely with minimum effect on residents or business patrons,” the release says.